Westbound Lincoln to close for pipe replacement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting this Monday, Oct. 7 westbound Lincoln between Hillside and Oliver will be closed for approximately two months as part of a scheduled pipe replacement maintenance project.

According to the City of Wichita, traffic will be redirected through Oliver, Harry, and Hillside St.

Electronic signs will be posted along Lincoln to provide advanced warning of the closure and give people time to map out an alternative route.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2019.

