Westlink Library adds a new “drive-thru” feature

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the pandemic continues to affect the way our community operates, Wichita Public Libraries are finding ways to better serve their readers.

The Westlink branch implemented a new curbside drive-thru system earlier today. Westlink and Rockwell are the busiest libraries in the city. After experiencing a heavy volume of calls these two branches didn’t have enough hands to answer phones operating under the regular curbside system. Branch managers Tracey Partridge of Westlink and Savannah Bell of Rockwell, decided they would add a drive-thru element to make things more efficient.

Now both of these libraries boast a system where there are designated areas for picking up holds, dropping off materials and printing services. As you drive up, library staff are there to greet you and assist with your needs of the day. The system seems to be working smoothly.

Abbie Ritta, an avid library visitor said, “It’s been really fast today, and I appreciate it. Like I said, I’ve got four kids sitting in the car so it’s helpful to be able to get through quickly.”

