Wet/dry vacuums sold at Home Depot recalled due to shock hazard

Emerson Tool Company is recalling RIDGID® NXT HD06000 and HD09000 wet/dry vacuums.

The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers. The vacuums were sold at Home Depot from March 2018 through July 2018.

The orange and black wet/dry vacuum has four swivel casters, a carrying handle, a hose and accessories.

For more information on the recall, call the Emerson Tool Company toll-free at 888-847-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online by clicking on Safety Notifications. ​​​

