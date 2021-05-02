“We’ve been waiting for this moment for more than a year”: May 11th Wichita Wind Surge Home Opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It’s almost here! The day several Wichitans have been waiting for. Only 9 days left until Wichita Wind Surge’s home opener! This week KSN talked with employees from the Riverfront Stadium who say they are ready to see that first pitch.

Wichita Wind Surge is tightening up some last-minute details and hiring those who still want to be part of their crew. The team is providing more than 300 jobs for employees during this season. The jobs vary and so do the hours. Bob Moullette, Senior Manager of fan experience at Wind Surge says during a time of need these seasonal jobs will come in handy and help several families.

“So not only do people get to come back to work if it’s 8 hours or 16 or 2 hours a night, you know. They also get to provide fun to a community that hasn’t had fun in a long time,” said Moullette.

The team will play 60 games during this season, but Riverfront Stadium will also host 130 other events this year. So, the team is encouraging people to apply to be part of their Wind Surge family.

Individual tickets can be purchased here.