“We’ve seen an increase in porch pirates during November and December”: WPD shares safety tips for the holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW) — If you took advantage of cyber Monday deals you probably have some packages coming your way. And be warned “porch pirates” know that. This week KSN News talked with police who say people are out stealing packages.



Scott Bruno with the Wichita Police Department says an increase in package thefts started a couple months back and compared to other years it’s significant. He also says during the month of November the number for larcenies doubled.

“We have seen an uptick in our what we call a porch pirate theft, someone gets a package delivered it’s sitting on their porch, someone comes along sees it, and steals it,” said Scott Bruno with WPD.



Bruno believes this is due to many people being inside their homes with not much to do,

the increase in online sales and the number of items left out on the porch. He says the best way to avoid being a victim of this act is to set up your deliveries when someone is home.

pick a safe drop off location, or ask for it to be delivered to a local store for later pickup.



He also says people should never stop a porch pirate if they see one, but take a video of the incident if possible and call 911 instead.