WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita fire crews are on the scene of a building fire near downtown Wichita.

The call came out shortly before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Washington. It’s the Bikers Edge Powersports building.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

Central is currently blocked off between Cleveland and Wabash Avenue.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.