WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in Wichita prompted a response by Wichita fire crews on Thursday.

The call came in around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Topeka, near the intersection of Topeka and Lincoln in south Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said they received a call from a passerby of smoke coming from the house.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the house. Crews went in and found a “decent-sized” fire on the second floor.

Crews began an attack on the fire while other crews searched the home They found someone in the cellar who was unaware of the fire.

The person refused treatment by EMS.

WFD says crews found a small warming fire inside the residence. There has been a previous fire at the house before.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.