WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) said on Facebook on Friday that firefighter Curt Mohr is “nearing the end” in a battle with cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share Curt’s battle with cancer is nearing the end,” WFD said in the Facebook post. “He and his family have chosen to keep him comfortable in his home for the remainder of his journey. We are extremely grateful for the constant outpouring of prayers and support. We respectfully ask that his final days are spent surrounded by his immediate family. Much love, Gina, Andrew, Cory, and Joshua.”

Firefighter Curt Mohr with the Wichita Fire Department (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

Mohr has dedicated almost 24 years to the city of Wichita and WFD. In 2018, he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor.

WFD is helping raise funds for the Mohr family. A GoFundMe has been set up, but the fund was established with the Wichita Federal Credit Union (WFCU).

If you are able to contribute to the GoFundMe, the following fund has been established:

MOHR FAMILY FUND, c/o the WFCU.

In-person you may contribute by cash, check, debit or credit.

You may also mail a check. Please put the MOHR FAMILY FUND in the memo/for line if writing a check.

WFCU locations:

WFCU 9835 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS, 67206

WFCU 3730 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67203

WFCU City Hall Offices, 455 N. Main, Rm 410, Wichita, KS, 67202

This GoFundMe account will deposit to the WFCU account.

The WFD notes that the GoFundMe platform is free, but there is a standard payment processing fee of 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation allows for credit card processing and safe transfer of funds. There is no fee of any kind through the WFCU account.