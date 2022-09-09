WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For Wichita Fire Department (WFD) Acting Fire Marshal Chris Dugan, retired firefighter Curt Mohr will always be a mentor, a fighter and a friend.

Dugan says his first memories of Mohr date back nearly 20 years ago after rookie school. At the time, Dugan was assigned to Station 2, the same station where Mohr served as a Senior Firefighter.

From that point on, Dugan says Mohr always made him feel right at home. Dugan describes Mohr as a man who was generous of both his time and his knowledge and was always the first to volunteer to teach younger crew members the tricks of the trade.

Four years ago, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

Dugan says Mohr’s legacy will live on for generations to come.

“With Curt on the crew, you never had to wonder who had your back — it was, it was always Curt; he was always counted on to be there, no matter what anybody needed, and I guess that’s a characteristic that stayed with Curt throughout his career,” Dugan said.

Mohr retired earlier this week after 28 years on the force.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can donate to the Mohr family, click here.