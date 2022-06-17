DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, responding to a report of a drowning.

Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved them. They were talking to the lifeguard while EMS was on its way. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The call came in around 8:55 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirms that one person was in critical condition, and EMS was also on the scene. They were not able to confirm any details about the person who was injured.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.