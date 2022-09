WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.