WFD responds to house fire in South Wichita, two in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in South Wichita shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived at the home in the 2600 block of South Green there was moderate smoke showing from the back of the home. Crews quickly knocked out the fire. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

WFD Captain said there appears to have been a malfunction in a battery pack that started in the kitchen and was thrown outback.

The fire is still being investigated.