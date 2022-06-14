WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A spill of hydraulic fluid in south Wichita has prompted a response by the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).

Dispatch confirms there is a big spill near the intersection of W 32nd St. S. and S West St. The road has not been closed, but sand is being put down to mitigate the slick conditions caused by the spill.

They also said it would likely take another two hours to clean up. The only lane affected is the inside lane.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.