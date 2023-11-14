WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders in Wichita responded to a garage fire in northwest Wichita Tuesday night.

The call came in shortly before 8:25 p.m. from the 3400 block of N. Sunny Lane. The Wichita Fire Department says the call initially came out as a shooting, but as more information came in, there was a thought that it wasn’t a shooting and it may have been fireworks.

Wichita police moved in and secured the scene before fire crews found the detached garage “fully involved.” Sedgwick County Fire also responded to the scene.

WFD says crews did find fireworks and ammunition going off in the fire.

The incident was made more difficult because of the water supply being further out on Hoover Road. Over 1,000 feet of hose was laid to get water supply to the fire engine.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Roads in the area were blocked off while crews worked.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. KSN will update this story as more information is made available.