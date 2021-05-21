What are these blue boxes popping up around Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have noticed blue boxes on poles popping up throughout Wichita recently.

There have been 180 of them installed since July of last year.

“They’re water quality sampling stations,” said Megan Lovely, communications and special events manager for the City of Wichita. “Basically, just a little faucet — they monitor the drinking water.”

The City of Wichita previously went through private businesses to conduct water quality tests.

The installation of the faucets allows the city to save money.

