What comes next for flooded Hancock Acres residents ?

Flooding fix needs half of Hancock Acres residents to make it happen

Some residents in recently flooded Hancock Acres near Derby say they are willing to spend some money to get rid of flooding concerns.

“Absolutely,” said resident Adam Johnson. “If there’s something viable that will work.”

At least one Sedgwick county commissioner says they could set up a system that would pump water out of the area to the nearby Arkansas river.

“It’s a process,” said Sedgwick county commissioner Jim Howell. “The county will have to decide if they want to go forward with an engineering study.”

Before the county spends money on any engineering study, at least 51-percent of the roughly 100 homeowners would have to be on board with the idea.

To make it happen Cynthia Torny is now going to her neighbors to ask for support for the concept.

“Absolutely this is a must-have,” said Torney. “No way we could sell our house now and move if we wanted to. It’s just killing us, this flooding.”

Torney says four times in the past 11 years residents have seen flooding in the Hancock Acres area.

Torny says one of her neighbors in his 80’s helped dig a channel recently to get the water moved out. Torny herself helped with makeshift pumps to move the water out of the neighborhood.

“He got out a spade and just got to work,” said Torny. “So you know we need a long-term solution.”

Torny said she hopes to have enough residents that want the fix by an August 8th meeting. On August 8th some county commissioners will meet at the Haysville Middle school from 6-8 p.m. to talk about flooding in the entire area.

“We will have engineers there. We will be there,” said commissioner Howell. “Emergency managers will be there. The state will be there and we will have legal teams and consultants.”

“This is where we live,” said Johnson. “A special tax or whatever is something we have to consider.”