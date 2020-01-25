“What ever you want our community to look like, you need to help shape that.” Wichita Women’s March organizer speaks on equal rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People of all ages will meet at Old Town Square for the annual Wichita Women’s March. The March takes place Saturday January 25 at 11:30 a.m., in Wichita.

The march will then move toward WAVE venue where a rally will be set up later that afternoon where 12 speakers are expeted to share their stories with the public and talk on equal rights.

One of the many reasons people will march this year is to raise awareness for topics such as domestic violence, child abuse cases, equal rights, and other social justice issues.

This event marks the third consecutive year Wichita residents participated in the Women’s March. The organizer of the event, Brandi Calvert told KSN that, in 2019, even with the cold winter conditions, they saw at least 200 people in the march. Something, she says, she did not expect.

This year organizers anticipate around 2,000 people to join the march. Recently the Wichita Women’s March group picked up some tools and decorated their personal messages during their “sign-making party”.

“Everybody is really passionate about why they’re marching for, whatever is inspiring them to,” added Calvert.

