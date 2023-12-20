WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 13 homes that were part of the first round of affordable housing sales were all sold by the City of Wichita on Nov. 21.

Six of them went to single-family homeowners (whom the City favored when selling), six went to property management companies, and one went to a health clinic.

The abandoned affordable homes sold by the City are in need of some repairs.

“It needs $20,000 worth of work including new roof, new flooring, paint, the whole nine yards,” said Dylan Hartnett, owner of Hartnett Properties.

Hartnett plans to fix up the house he bought in north Riverside, then rent it out.

Five of the homes were bought by another south central Kansas property management company.

A representative there tells me they plan to fix up the homes they bought, and they should be ready to rent sometime between this week and the end of February.

When the homes first went up for sale, KSN talked to people living nearby, who were concerned they’d be rented out and not well taken care of.

“I take pride in the property I own personally,” Hartnett said. “Either me or someone that I have help me manage my properties, we’re trying to drive by regularly, check in regularly, make sure that they’re mowing the grass and taking care of their property.”

Hartnett believes having renters for neighbors will be an improvement given the state of the city’s abandoned properties.

“I think it is a good thing that the City is selling these properties,” Hartnett said. “I don’t know that they’re the most suited property owners.”

The City anticipated that homes would need repairs. A City spokesperson said the City had deferred maintenance due to a lack of federal funding.

There are 11 additional City-owned houses up for sale right now.

But those had residents who were told to leave so the City could sell the properties.