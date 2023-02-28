KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With the new terminal at KCI open as of Tuesday morning, the terminals that have been standing since 1972 must go. The city will tear the remaining circles down.

For many, the hope is that the new terminal will be more convenient, in other words, more like the airports in other cities that travelers are accustomed to.

“It was just time. We had to recognize it’s time for a change and I think now that we are going to make these technological advances. It’s going to put us on par with those airports in those major markets,” traveler Alex Campbell said.

Airport leaders say the plan is to tear down both Terminals B and C this summer. The space will then be used for terminal expansion and aircraft parking.

“I think we are a world class city. I love Kansas City, I tell people all the time that we live in the greatest city — not just in the Midwest — but in the whole country. So I feel this new airport is just going to further representation of who we are,” Jackaway said.

The two parking garages for the old Terminals B and C won’t go anywhere. B will be for employees and C will be some sort of public parking.