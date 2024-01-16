WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With temperatures still below freezing across most of Kansas, it’s important to be prepared.

That preparation starts with what you keep in your car. If you get stuck or stranded, the Kansas Turnpike Authority gave some advice on what to keep in your vehicle:

Shovel

Windshield scraper and small broom

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery-powered radio

Water and non-perishable food

Extra clothing and blankets

First-aid kit with a pocket knife

Necessary medications

Road salt, sand, or cat litter for traction

Jumper cables

Emergency flares and reflectors

Cell phone adapter to plug into cigarette lighter

It’s also advised to check your car battery, tire pressure, and oil and to keep your gas tank at least halfway full.