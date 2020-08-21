What will remote learning for USD 259 students look like?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In just a matter of weeks, Wichita middle and high school students will turn to their computers instead of returning to the classroom and parents are getting a look at what that experience will be like.

“Teachers will be in front of the screen,” said Stephen Maurer, high school teacher. “They will be presenting and holding class as if they were in a real classroom.”

Students grades 6-12 will be learning remotely for at least the first nine weeks of school.

Parents got a firsthand look at what remote learning will look like on Friday (Aug. 21). In multiple workshops, the district provided step by step instructions on how parents could view their child’s grades and attendance and how their students will navigate the process and turn in work.

Students will log on to Microsoft Teams and it includes a calendar for each school with with classes, assignments, tests, and lessons scheduled by teachers for each day. This includes breaks and lunchtime.

Teachers said they will be able to see their students and keep up with them while they are working during each class period.

District officials said there will be a grace period, though. Teachers will allow students to get used to the changes and do activities to check on their mental health through social-emotional learning.

“We haven’t seen our students in so long, we want to know how they’re doing,” said Gil Alvarez, Superintendent of Secondary Schools for USD 259. “We want to see how this has impacted them before we get right back into the content.”

Students will be given assignments that allow them to read, take notes, make marks on assignments, and more.

“A lot of it is going back to foundation work because these students haven’t done any serious work since spring break,” said Maurer.

Alvarez said every student learning remotely is expected to get their device, such as a laptop or tablet prior to the first day of school on Sept. 8.

Teachers will be able to track when students attend classes, too.

“The teacher will take attendance as normal,” said Alvarez. “We will be able to see who’s not getting on and we will make those those phone calls and make those contacts.”

Teachers hope to make this experience as easy as possible and want it to imitate the classroom experience as best as possible.

“We’re here for you,” said Maurer. “We’ve missed you this summer. We’re ready to see you, even if it’s in the digital environment.”

USD 259 will post recording of the remote learning walk-throughs from the workshops on its YouTube account.

Some parents said they have received surveys from the district via e-mail with questions about their access to internet and devices. Officials encourage parents to fill out that survey so they can better prepare resources for remote learning.

Officials also recommend parents enroll their students for the school year as soon as possible.

For more information about the workshops or to watch them back on Microsoft Teams, click here.

To find a step-by-step guide about remote learning from Microsoft, click here.