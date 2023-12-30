DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Lone Star NYE 2024 promises to be the biggest and best fireworks and drone spectacular Dallas has experienced for the new year. Never seen the show? You’re in luck because we’re looking back at the amazing spectacule that welcomed 2023.

The program features a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower. The 10-minute display includes panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground. The tower itself will be covered with 259 LED lights that display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

On top of that, Lone Star NYE also includes a drone show. More than 200 drones flew some 600 feet in the air last year and formed unique shapes and patterns — even interacting with the fireworks and Reunion Tower. This year, it’s expected that show will be even larger and feature 3D formations.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.