WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no surprise that weekends are popular for Riverfest. Even though the rain wants to get in on the fun this year, there are many events scheduled for this weekend.
Below is a list of the events taking place Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.
Events
Saturday, June 3
- When:
- 7:15 a.m. – Marriott International, Wichita Customer Engagement Center 10K Race Start
- 7:45 a.m. – Dold Foods Katie Partridge Memorial 5K Run / Wheelchair Race
- 9:15 a.m. – Scheels Family Fun Run
- 10:30 a.m. – Lane Enterprises Tot Trot
- Where: 300 Block of West Waterman and 400 Block of South Water
- Click here to download the route map.
- What: The River Run race series includes four race events. Competitors receive a medallion at the finish line.
- When: 7:30-10 a.m.
- Where: 500 block of South Water
- What: Start off your day with a hot breakfast consisting of pancakes, bacon, juice, and coffee.
Wichita Children’s Theatre production of “Chicken Little”
- When: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
- Where: Mary Jane Teall Theatre at Century II
- What: The Wichita Children’s Theatre is presenting the musical adaptation of “Chicken Little” in three separate performances on Saturday.
Plein Air Painting Competition
- When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Douglas and Waco
- What: Artists will compete as they celebrate the beauty of the Arkansas River and the iconic views of Wichita.
Riverfest Artfest Pop Up Market
- When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Inside Century II
- What: Celebrate all things ICT with art, design, and local shopping.
- When: 2-3 p.m.
- Where: Along the Arkansas River, beginning at Douglas
- What: Contestants will race along the river in stock tanks. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place, second place, third place, and best in show.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with Wilderado and Reid Haughton
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Century II Exhibition Hall
- What: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors is an American country band, Wilderado is an American indie folk/alternative band, and Reid Haughton specializes in contemporary country music.
Sunday, June 4
- When: 12-4 p.m.
- Where: Main and William Street
- What: Experiment with science, technology, engineering, art and math on the streets of downtown Wichita.
Habitat for Unamity Panel Build
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: Douglas and Waco
- What: “The event kicks off with volunteers donating their time and skills to build a house for a local family. The purpose of the Panel Build is to construct all the wall panels necessary to build an entire home. Once the panels are built, stop by and sign your name on a stud, paint part of a design board or sign up for future Wichita Habitat builds,” says VisitWichita.
- When: 1:30-4 p.m.
- Where: Douglas Avenue bridge
- What: Contestants must build a river-worthy vessel in 90 minutes or less with cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles, and a box cutter. Cash awards for first place, second place, and third place.
- When: 3-9 p.m.
- Where: Douglas Avenue between Waco Street and Water Street
- What: Enjoy different types of entertainment alongside your Wichita neighbors, including an egg toss, cornhole tournament, funnel cake eating contest, dunk tank, games, and more.
Parker Millsap with Kevin Harrison & The Brand and D’Aydrian Harding
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Century II
- What: Parker Millsap is an American singer-songwriter who plays a blend of blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk music. Kevin Harrison & The Brand and D’Aydrian Harding are local artists.
Attractions
- Quantum Credit Union Food Court
- Beer Garden
- Riverfest Carnival
- Kids’ Corner
- Inflatables at Kids’ Corner
- WEEE Entertainment Carnival
- Boats & Bikes at River Vista
- Hot Air Balloons
- Helicopter Rides
- Wagonmasers River Tour
- Paddle Boats
- Medallion Hunt
General Information
Buttons: Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are available at all local QuikTrips while supplies last.
Parking: Check out VisitWichita’s interactive parking map to find the best place to park.
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: A. Price Woodard Park
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street
- More info: This station also offers a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street
Rules and safety: Click here to find a list of dos and don’ts.
Riverfest takes place in downtown Wichita from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.
To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website, check out Visit Wichita’s list of events, or download Riverfest’s app!