Wheat Harvest will be later than expected

Wheat this season isn’t the typical amber color that most farmers see this time of year and with heavy rainfall, it may be putting good crops in danger.



Wheat harvest typically starts in early to mid June, but not this year ​”We’re about two weeks behind,” Farmer Kyler Millershaski said.​

Too much rain has put farmers behind.​According to the National Weather Service, May has been the third wettest month in history.​

The weather not only has delayed harvest, but increased the chance they could lose their crops.

​”We’ve had quite a bit of severe weather across Kansas over the last couple weeks and months,” Millershaski said. “The longer the wheat is out in the field, it gives us more potential for a storm to come in and take the farm out.”

​Millershaski said that it is some of the best wheat he has seen, but is nervous about the chance to lose his hard work.

​”We’re hoping for a high quality of wheat and we’re hoping to get it in bins and get it over with,” he said.​

He also mentioned to be prepared to start seeing large equipment on the roads as they finally begin to start harvest in a few days, but as always, that will depend on weather. ​