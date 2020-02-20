‘When is the relief’: Wichita apartment residents concerned after disruptions in utilities all winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Those who live at a downtown Wichita apartment complex want answers tonight after some say they have battled interruptions in utilities all winter.

The lights in a Commodore apartment unit are working at the moment.

“But five minutes from now we’re not sure,”said a female tenant who wishes to remain anonymous.

She said for about the past three months, she and others who live here said they have had to deal with utilities constantly going out.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “One day we’ll be without electric. One day we’ll be with out hot water, we’ll be without heat.”

She said she understands the new owners are making renovations to the building but she and others said their questions about the interruptions have gone unanswered.

“When is [there] going to be the relief,” she asked.

KSN reached out to the apartment owner, Commodore New York LLC who just acquired the property three months ago. They tell us they are replacing the nearly 100-year-old galvanized pipes with copper ones. In the process, it disrupts the cold and hot water. As for the issues with gas and electricity, the company said those were due to isolated incidents. A tenant left their gas stove on and for safety reasons, the gas was shut off to the building. Earlier this week, the company said a breaker went out in the street causing the complex to be without power but has since been restored. The company said as things happen they try to fix them.

“I just ask that they have patience and we’ll get through this together,” said Noah Smith, President Commodore NY LLC.

The owners tell KSN they expect to finish renovating the pipes in the next two months and that should stop the issues with the water.