When Surge gear could hit local store shelves

The gear is flying off the shelves.

Days after the Wichita Wind Surge was unveiled the team says merchandise is a hot commodity.

“We have done five figures so far in just a weeks time,” says Team President Jay Miller. “Those are outstanding numbers and we were very pleased.”

Items are flying off the shelves with people coming as far as Kansas City to sport the new digs.

“I am definitely all in on Wichita,” says one fan.

Leanne Oliver, Co-Owner of Oliver’s Sports, and her husband Vincent are not new to selling hot items..

“When the demand is there we will supply,” Oliver says.

That is just business. It is also a reason you may not see Wind Surge merchandise in their stores just yet.

“I do not see it happening right off, but it will happen,” says Oliver.

Not a surprise to Wind Surge President Jay Miller, who has been apart of several minor league team reveals. He says the Surge is among the best he has seen.

“If they see it selling they are going to want to jump in there and be apart of it,” Miller explains.

Come April, Oliver believes this store will have more than just signed cards and posters. You will likely see the Surge on some of their shirt racks.

“My guess would be when they are here in six months and people know that it is going to take off,” says Oliver.

This weekend the public will get a chance to tour the new stadium for the first time. There are three time slots for Saturday, 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. You will need to meet at the merchandise store directly across the street from the team campers.