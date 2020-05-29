When will concerts return? Sedgwick County venues decide whether or not to re-open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After 2 months of sitting empty, Barleycorn’s in Downtown Wichita is preparing to bring the venue back to life. “It was a sudden move, so it’s a mad dash to get ready,” said Justin Brown, Owner of Barleycorn’s.

Now that restrictions are gone in Sedgwick County, Barleycorn’s is set to re-open their doors Wednesday, June 3. “It’s exciting! You know, the goal post has moved on this so many times. You know, it was originally early May, then mid-May, then looked like later into June. So, you get conditioned after a while to be ready for anything,” he said.

Although they are ready to re-open, Brown says it is going to be a slow approach, “Our cap here it’s well over 200 and we’re gonna go at least half of that. It will actually be a good thing. So, we can ramp up slowly cause the staff hasn’t worked for 2 months either.”

Larger venues like Hartman Arena are choosing to wait, holding off on events until late July. “We have more time to watch the spread and look at safety measures and give us more time to put safety measures in place,” said Abby Marr, Harman Arena Director of Sales and Marketing.

Hartman Arena isn’t planning to host a concert until August, but even that can change. “Even though we are given a bit more freedom to open if we want to in August, those tours may have shows in higher hot-spot areas. So that may change the outlook of their entire tour,” said Marr.

