When will in-person visits be allowed again in nursing and senior living centers?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For three long months, since the pandemic began, residents of nursing and senior living centers have not been able to hug their loved ones. Coronavirus has put an end to in-person visits at most assistance living centers in Kansas. “It’s a strange situation. I’ll be 89 in a couple weeks and we’ve never gone through anything like this,” said Bob Reinke, Wichita Presbyterian Manor resident.

Despite no in-person visitors Reinke is finding the bright side of life during the pandemic like Zoom happy hours with other residents and weekly video calls with family, “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. So its been good that way and it’s been good for me. I look forward to it!”

For David Eastman he believe it is not the same as visiting his mom in person , “She’s got Alzheimer’s and it sucks, you know, when you’re used to seeing somebody everyday and now only able to FaceTime periodically.”

Eastman is one of many Kansas residents who want to know when visits will be allowed again?

“We have received some initial guidance from both CMS and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disabilities Services. We’re working with the local health department at this point and they are reviewing numbers in our local areas to see what would be appropriate for reopening,” said Courtney Wolfe, Executive Director of Wichita Presbyterian Manor.

Sedgwick County Manager, Tom Stolz, says the county and other officials will be focusing on a solution that will keep residents safe from clusters. As well as providing, necessary social relief, “Recognizing they can’t have skin to skin or face to face contact but there’s gotta be a technology solution or a Plexiglas solution or some type of solution to allow this type of conversation to go on,” he said.

Until that day comes, residents like Betty Curtis, will be keeping her head up, “I know they are praying for me and I’m praying for them,” she said.

There is currently no official timeline for when visitors will be allowed again for facilities in Sedgwick County. Stolz says they expect to see some action in the next few weeks.

