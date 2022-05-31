WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United States is reaching a new record high with the national average gas price of $4.62 a gallon. Some analysts say it could reach $5 by July 4.

Ted Bolema, the executive director of Wichita State’s Institute for the Study of Economic Growth, says, unfortunately, he doesn’t see an end to these increases in the foreseeable future.

“I don’t think in the next year or so,” he explained. “In fact, I think most likely our prices will creep up a little bit more, unfortunately. Wish we had a better answer on that.”

Bolema believes what’s worse is what you might see in the coming months when you head to the pump.

“Kansas will probably be one of the last states, again, to cross the $5 threshold, but I think it’s coming,” Bolema added. “Hopefully, we don’t get to $6.”

Many are already having to cut back with prices around $4.15 per gallon at some local gas stations, and $4.29 at others.

Wichita resident Felicia Peterson explained, “I literally like walk everywhere else. Because it’s hard to afford to live and to keep gas in the car at these prices.”

Even if you go electric, Bolema says the price of fuel will still have an impact on you.

“Natural gas is used to generate electricity, and that’s somewhat being taken off the market,” said Bolema. ‘so it’s less affected, you’ll be less affected if you have an electric vehicle, but they’re not immune. From what’s going on.”

Bolema added that this isn’t just a USA problem but a global one. As of yesterday, some markets have gas prices in countries like Denmark and Norway listed at over ten dollars a gallon.