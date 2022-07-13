WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It seems like nowadays it’s harder to spot a good driver than it is to spot a bad one. The inattentive driver, the one who is driving slow in the left lane, and other inconveniences to your commute feel like they’re becoming all too common.

But where does Wichita rank when it comes to bad drivers?

An annual report from QuoteWizard, a company that provides quotes for car insurance companies, shows that Wichita ranks 34th in the entire country for bad drivers.

The algorithm includes speeding tickets, citations like running red lights or stop signs, accidents, and DUIs. Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best.

Reports were done for 70 of the largest U.S. cities, according to QuoteWizard.

Bakersfield, California, was rated as the city with the worst drivers in the nation. They ranked eighth in accidents, first in DUIs, fourth in speeding tickets, and eighth in citations.

Wichita, on the other hand, ranked 43rd in accidents, 39th in DUIs, 28th in speeding tickets, and 32nd in citations. Kansas City was just two spots above Wichita, ranking 43rd in accidents, 39th in DUIs, 28th in speeding tickets, and 32nd in citations.

The report also ranked the best-driving cities in America, and Louisville, Kentucky, ranked first nationally.

QuoteWizard said in their analysis that of the 70 largest cities in America they looked at, the five worst-driving cities also had a high number of DUIs, while the cities that ranked as the five best all had low numbers of speeding tickets and citations.

To see the full breakdown of cities and their drivers, you can visit the QuoteWizard report by clicking here.