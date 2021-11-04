Where to get a free bicycle light in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will be distributing free bicycle lights at two events this month. The first event will be on Friday, Nov. 5, from 7-8 p.m. on the southeast corner of Orme and South Broadway. The second event will be on Friday, Nov. 12, from 7-8 p.m. at the Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N Broadway.

These events happen in light of daylight saving time ending Sunday, Nov. 7, which means getting darker earlier. According to Kansas law, cyclists need to have at least a front light and a rear reflector when going out at night.

This is the third consecutive year that Bike Walk Wichita and the Police Department have collaborated in distributing bicycle lights.

The Kansas Department of Transportation donated a grant so Bike Walk Wichita can distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have any. The organization has distributed lights for more than 2,500 bikes since Oct. 2016.

The upcoming events are just one way that the lights are being distributed. Bike Walk Wichita offers various programs to make sure that riders are staying safe.

Bicyclists who need a light and cannot attend the events on Nov. 5 or 12 can also receive one by going to Bike Walk Wichita’s ReCycle Shop, 131 S. Laura St., on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., Fridays from 1-4 p.m. or Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.