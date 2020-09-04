While not seamless, orientation begins for some Wichita students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Students got to see their new schools Friday, despite having to learn.

“Weird to be doing high school just not in the high school,” said 9th grader Dylan Porter.

For Dylan Porter, Friday was his first day in high school. Instead of walking through the doors, he, like many others, met their teachers, walked the hall, and learned about the expectations all online.

“It was good to like to see the teachers but didn’t really explain that much,” he said.

Dylan’s mother said she has some concerns.

“For instance, we are doing block scheduling this year and that’s a new concept for us so I was hoping it would explain that a little bit,” said mother Kari Porter.

The orientations were not seamless. The district said it received many calls from parents about how to log in and why videos were not working. The Wichita school district said it is working to address those issues.

“We know there could be some technology things that we need to overcome,” said Secondary Schools Assistant Superintendent Gil Alvarez. “We’re going to take it slow to make sure everybody feels comfortable once we get in that groove we’ll start slowly implementing our academic instruction.”

No matter if it’s online or in person, Dylan said he’s just ready to go back to school.

“I just hope it goes better than last year,” said Dylan Porter.

Parents can call 763-HELP for IT assistance.

