Who stands to benefit the most from Biden’s COVID relief bill?

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Nexstar Media Wire) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed COVID-19 relief legislation that will provide direct aid to families amid the pandemic.

But who stands to benefit the most from the $1.9-trillion bill?

According to a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center, the American Rescue Plan will provide an average of $6,600 to households with children, with low-income families seeing the most in aid.

The lowest-income households — those making $25,000 annually or less — will see an average tax cut of $2,960, or 21.1 percent of after-tax income, according to the analysis.

Middle-income households (those making between $51,000 and $91,000) will garner a tax cut of $3,720, or six percent of after-tax income.

The nation’s top earners will see the most negligible tax cuts. After-tax incomes for those in the top .1 percent (those making about $3.5 million a year or more) would decline by about $970.

The boost to the child tax credit under Biden’s bill will give parents a total of $3,600 for every child under age 6, and $3,000 for each child under age 18 in 2021.

Previously, the credit was up to $2,000 for each child under 17.

Earlier estimates suggest that the bill could cut child poverty in the U.S. by half this year.

Who qualifies?