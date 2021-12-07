Why are flags at half-staff Tuesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings on Tuesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7.

This order also pairs with a separate order for flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset from Dec. 6-9 to honor the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole.

Here is the full text of Biden’s proclamation: