WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT.

The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event.

From Bluff St. in College Hill to Glenn St. in the Delano District, the street will be open for biking, walking, running, food truck vendors, and more. Shops and businesses will have booths set up.

For more information, you can visit the Open Streets ICT website by clicking here.