Why virtual teachers are modern day superheroes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have had to rewire and reimagine the way that they educate their students through virtual learning.

“Emotionally I had to think about stepping into the role as a virtual teacher and not having them in front of me. It’s nice that I do have that connection with hybrid students here at school, so I get to see (those) students,” said Evelyn Guyette, a virtual kindergarten teacher, at Fassett Elementary.

“I go out in the morning and help greet them in the morning and it’s nice to see familiar faces of the kids that were in first grade that are now in second grade. I still have that connection, but sometimes talking through the computer, it seems like it’s not the same,” said Guyette.

On average teachers spend approximately six hours a day with students, but now they have a barrier.

They have had to conquer a new challenge, but Elmira City School District teachers are learning to conquer these challenges through a computer screen.

You can call them modern-day superheroes, as they have come to the rescue when it comes to saving children’s education.

“My experience was very positive,” said Amy Finnerty, a virtual fifth-grade teacher at Hendy Avenue Elementary.

It’s through new and interactive activities that Finnerty keeps her students awake and engaged.

“I think this online platform opens a new way for students to learn,” said Guyette.

“I had my families send me photos of their student and we put them on all of the chairs and we rotate them in and out,” Guyette says as she shares cut out photos of her students at their desks in the classroom.

Both teachers say virtual teaching is comparatively different than in-person instruction.

They also said this experience will change their teaching styles forever.