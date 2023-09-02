WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since 2019, the Wichita African Union was able to host their festivities in person. People from at least nine African countries attended. The union awarded scholarships to four African college students from local colleges to help them pay for their studies here in Kansas.

Event attendees enjoyed cultural dances and a fashion show, while eating traditional African foods.

Students awarded scholarships come from Africa to study at colleges here in the states. Tonight’s recipients represented Wichita State University, Hesston College, Bethel College, McPherson College.

International students studying here in Kansas may work up to 20 hours per week on campus. The Wichita African Union’s President, Loveness Mpanje, says these scholarships help them bridge the gap, covering other expenses.

“Coming from Africa to go to school here, they don’t really have the support from home, they don’t have the resources to support to help with everything. So you come here and pay your school fees, but then you have other expenses,” said Mpanje.

She says the event also helps connect African children that were born here to understand their culture.

“Most of us have children who were born here. We’re raise them here away from our culture, so this is important, because when they come in they see the African culture on display,” said Mpanje.

She hopes those attending the event that are not from an African background, are now able to have a better understanding of what their traditions represent. Mpanje believes it is important for people of all backgrounds to learn about each other’s culture.

“You don’t know the culture, but then you come here, see what we do, and something will make sense, because I know, this is the food they eat, or this is how they dress, or maybe they are going to a wedding,” said Mpanje.