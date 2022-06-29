WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Airport Authority officer/firefighter has been charged with computer crimes, according to a release from the City of Wichita on Wednesday.

City officials say that Lt. Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) for 22 years, has been charged with two counts of computer crimes by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) was notified of an incident involving Hoyt in June. Detectives learned that Hoyt had previously accessed and printed criminal reports from the WPD’s records management system.

The WAA Chief of Police requested that WPD lead the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

Hoyt has been indefinitely removed from his supervisor position pending the outcome of this investigation. His assignment is restricted to fire and medical duties, according to a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.