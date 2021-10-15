Wichita and Sedgwick County fallen law enforcement officers honored at ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A ceremony honoring area fallen law enforcement was held Friday at the southwest corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita.

Sedgwick County Commissioners, Wichita City Council members, citizens and area law enforcement officers attended the ceremony in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial.

“We have eight individuals from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on this wall. Some of the families are here today. That is the key to what we do,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter. “Those are the folks that we come here to honor from the sheriff’s office and of course everybody that is on that wall from the police department.”

“Really today is a day to honor them as well as their families and thank them for the sacrifice that they made,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

A gray headstone was laid for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Hill.

“He did not have one which we thought was pretty atrocious,” said Sheriff Easter. “We was able to secure money for buying a headstone from Honore Adversis, from citizens, from law enforcement officers, and other entities.”

The headstone for Hill states what he did for the sheriff’s office and how he died.

Deputy Frank Hill

Detective Roy “Vance” Johnson

Detective Terry Wayne McNett

Deputy Christopher Willems

Deputy Kevin Easter

Sergeant Kenneth Snider

Deputy Brian Etheridge

Deputy Robert Kunze III

Members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office pay their respects to fallen officers.

The memorial is usually held in May, but it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.