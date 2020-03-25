Wichita Animal Shelter: Temporary community protocols outlined

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has set up temporary animal services protocols regarding procedures at the Wichita Animal Shelter located at 3303 N. Hillside, with the COVID-19 pandemic,

Anyone with questions for staff at the Wichita Animal Shelter can call 316-350-3366 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

The following protocols are now in effect:

The Wichita Animal Shelter is closed to the public;

Citizens can claim their pets listed on Pet-Harbor, petharbor.com, by calling 316-350-3366 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. seven days a week to set an appointment. Pet-Harbor is the website used by Wichita Animal Shelter staff to list found animals;

Citizens who find stray animals can bring them to the Wichita Animal Shelter and place them in shelter boxes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. Wichita Animal Shelter staff is monitoring the shelter boxes during these hours, will intake the animals and post them on Pet-Harbor;

Citizens who find stray animals after-hours can drop off the animals in shelter boxes between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. seven days a week. Wichita Animal Shelter staff will intake the animals during the next business hours;

Wichita Animal Shelter field staff and WPD officers are still responding to emergency calls involving animal bites/attacks, dangerous dogs, injured animals, confined stray animals, and dead animal pick-ups.

WPD recognizes the critical need for animal services during this pandemic. The goals of the protocols are to keep Wichita Animal Shelter staff healthy, which will help ensure the animals receive proper care. The protocols are subject to change due to evolving circumstances, and community members will be alerted to any changes.