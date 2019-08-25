Wichita anime fans get in character for 15th Annual Anime Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of anime and manga fans took over a Wichita hotel to revel in their love for the art, images, and culture.

The Hyatt Regency Hotel was host for the 15th Annual Anime Festival of Wichita.

Event goers got to listen to anime artists, enthusiasts and experts during panel discussions. Fans were also engaged through meet & greets.

The festival also had some live entertainment like karaoke, and contests for everyone to enjoy.

Event official Kelly Swart, Registration Coordinator, thinks this is a great opportunity for people to enjoy their hobby.

“This is a cool place for the anime community because this is the place where everyone can come and be accepted and show off their knowledge and their skill.” Swart said. “And, they come in cosplay.”

Tickets are already on sale for next year. Find out more at afcon.org