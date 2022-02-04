WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some tenants claim they’re facing unlivable conditions in a northeast Wichita apartment complex.

Stephanie Givens made a Facebook post on Tuesday sharing her experience at 21W, which is near 21st and Oliver. She said she reached out multiple times to property management, but she’s fed up and wants to see changes made immediately.

“It’s unsanitary, unlivable,” Givens said.

Givens said she and other tenants at 21W are experiencing flooding in their basements and mold on their walls.

“It’s not good for kids, not good for adults,” Givens said. “And it’s quite frankly, it’s just not fair. No one should ever have to live like this.”

“I have missed work from being sick with a sinus infection because of mold growing in my nose,” Dierra Wilson, who also lives at 21W, said. “I almost moved to a hotel because I’m tired of living like this. I just kept praying like, ‘God, what are we going to do? Like you got to do something.’”

Givens’ post online caught the attention of District 1 councilmember Brandon Johnson. He calls the video “discouraging.”

“There’s a lot of comments also verifying that’s the type of treatment that folks get there,” Johnson said. “I continue to see this going around town where property managers or property owners are not taking care of their property.”

Givens claims maintenance crews have come out to paint over what she believes is mold on the walls but said it hasn’t been a permanent fix.

“Multiple phone calls, multiple voicemails,” Givens said. “I was calling so much it got to the point the assistant manager at the time picked up the phone and said, ‘I see that you’ve called 11 times. I will get to you when I can.’”

Givens told the property managers she would stop paying rent until the plumbing is fixed but is now facing eviction.

Johnson suggests it’s important for tenants to document all concerns.

“The best thing to do is keep a paper trail of your requests, of the repairs needed—photograph that and keep that on hand,” Johnson said. “That way if you do need to take this into a legal matter you have some evidence to show.”

He also advises reporting any concerns to the city so inspectors can check them out and hopefully work with property management to clean up the issues. He has reached out to the management at this complex himself.

“Hopefully, I can hear a plan of action or at least see some progress from those who have reached out to me that things are getting taken care of,” Johnson said.

Both women say they have nowhere else to go because money is tight.

“There’s other people that are in worse situations but my Lord. You try to be grateful and try to be an adult and just keep going on,” Wilson said.

KSN News did reach out to property management at 21W multiple times throughout the day but has not heard back from them at this time.