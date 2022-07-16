WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The north end of Wichita is getting a financial boost, thanks to a $1 million grant approved by the city.

The City of Wichita approved the grant for the organization “Empower.” It is planning on using the funds to help the north end of the city, which is a predominantly Hispanic community.

One of the leaders with Empower says the investment will specifically help small businesses in the area move forward.

“(It) really is exciting the residents between the new community center as well as other planned projects, and so this continues to show that we are here, and how do we help serve one of our largest populations within Wichita,” Executive Director Ariel Rodriguez said.

Empower is looking to build a commercial kitchen for small businesses and community advocates.