WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few high school softball teams took the diamond Wednesday evening after being rescheduled due to Tuesday weather conditions.

Bishop Carroll headed to Wichita Southeast for a Greater Wichita Athletic League matchup. The Golden Eagles dominated the Golden Buffaloes, clinching the away victory 13-3.

For the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League, Newton and Valley Center played a doubleheader on the Railers’ home field. Valley Center showed to be a powerhouse, taking control of both games. The Hornets took game one 14-1, followed by a 12-1 victory in game two.

