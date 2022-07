WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum celebrated its 87th birthday in style on Saturday.

The museum encouraged guests to contribute to a special community art project, inspired by sculptures house in the museum.

Guests were treated to live music, provided by the Pan ICT Steel Band, and as an additional treat, the Wichita Wagonmasters were on hand taking part in the fun by handing out free ice cream.