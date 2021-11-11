Wichita barbershop offering free haircuts to veterans for Veterans Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Veterans and their families deserve thanks every day for their service to our nation, but on Veterans Day, there’s a little more that we can do to show our gratitude.

De’Ville’s Barber Shop and Shaving Parlor are doing just that, by giving out free haircuts to veterans today.

“It’s just to show appreciation,” Josh Ligon, one of the barbers, said. “To appreciate the guys that did come back, and show ’em that we do still care about them.”

Ligon is a veteran himself, and he likes seeing local businesses stepping up on Veterans Day.

“It’s nice, a lot of these guys don’t have much else going on in life,” Ligon said. “They’re veterans, the forgotten few, you know. There’s a lot of guys that really look forward to this.”

De’Ville’s Barber Shop and Shaving Parlor is located at 2243 S Meridian in Wichita and will be offering haircuts to veterans until 6 p.m. Thursday.