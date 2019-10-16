Wichita Baseball 2020 unveils a sunflower logo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped another potential logo. It shows a baseball in the center of state’s official flower. The logo is sixth potential idea dropped by the team on Twitter.
The last idea dropped was a Windwagon.
The other possible team names and logos were the Wichita River Riders, Wichita 29ers, Wichita Lineman and Wichita Doo-Dahs.
A new possible name will be released every two weeks until we get to seven.
Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to Wichita.
Wichita Baseball said the brand unveil will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wave.
