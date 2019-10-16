Wichita Baseball 2020 unveils a sunflower logo

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 dropped another potential logo. It shows a baseball in the center of state’s official flower. The logo is sixth potential idea dropped by the team on Twitter.

The last idea dropped was a Windwagon.

The other possible team names and logos were the Wichita River Riders, Wichita 29ers, Wichita Lineman and Wichita Doo-Dahs.

A new possible name will be released every two weeks until we get to seven.

Next year, the former New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Miami Marlins Triple-A Minor League team, will be relocated to Wichita.

Wichita Baseball said the brand unveil will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wave.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories