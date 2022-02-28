WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – Mark Reimschisel has been involved with providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine for decades. Now, with neighboring countries Moldova and Romania welcoming thousands of refugees in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reimschisel’s Wichita based-organization, Global Signet Group, is working around the clock to facilitate safe travel for those refugees.

“You know, the saying ‘war is hell’ is true,” Reimschisel said.

Monday, Global Signet Group helped one family cross the border into Moldova. The organization plans to help another family do so Tuesday.

Reimschisel says a lack of food, clean drinking water, and gasoline are impacting thousands of Ukrainians as they attempt to flee.

“We have a guy right now that can’t get gas for his car and needs to get to the border about 400 kilometers away,” Reimschisel said.

Reimschisel says one man the group is helping has been struggling to get his daughter and grandchild to safety.

“Militarily, he’s, he has to stay in his town, and, and do his job,” Reimschisel said.

The group is also mobilizing hundreds of volunteers across 40 churches in the region—supplying them with food, clothes and shelter to give to refugees.

“We have a connection literally that runs from Moldova all the way to the east side of Ukraine and even on into Russia—so this is, this is not just a Ukrainian crisis,” Reimschisel said.

An estimated 3-5 million refugees are expected out of Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion. Reimschisel says the U.S. could start seeing Ukrainian refugees enter the country in the coming days.