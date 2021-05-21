Wichita basketball legend gives back to community by helping tutor students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita North High School graduate and former WNBA player Lynette Woodard was the first woman to play with the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team. Now, she’s picking and rolling to a new position – director of the Homework Assistance Program – and says she’s happy to give students the “alley-oop” and give back to her community.

“Homework assistance is just what it says,” Woodard said. “We make an assist.”

They’re assisting students with virtual tutoring. The program is sponsored by the Upward Bound Wichita Prep and Empowerment programs. It provides limited-income and potential first-generation college students with the skills needed to graduate high school and go to college.

“We want to present an opportunity where students can come and get one-on-one help,” Woodard said.

Cara Weaver is a junior at Wichita East High School. She said the Homework Assistance Program helped her bring her grades up when she switched from in-person learning to remote last year.

“I focus better in-person than at home,” Weaver said. “It just helps me make sure I get stuff in on time.”

Weaver wants to be a teacher and says the program is helping prepare her to one day teach her own classroom.

“It’s helped me learn how other kids learn and what’s easiest for them to learn,” Weaver said.

Weaver and Woodard both encourage students who need help to take advantage of the tutoring program.

“If you’re struggling, they’re going to do their best to help you out as much as you need,” Weaver said.

“If I had had a program like this, I would probably have more degrees than a thermometer,” Woodard said.

The Homework Assistance Program is Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and will run throughout the summer. It is open to any Wichita-area student in grades six through 12. Click here for the sign-up sheet.