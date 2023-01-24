WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The most celebrated postseason high school All-American game, the McDonald’s All-American Games, released its roster, and a local basketball player found his name on the list.

Matas Buzelis, who is committed to play in the NBA G-League after he leaves high school, plays for Sunrise Christian Academy. He is the first player in McDonald’s All-American history to have committed to the G League prior to playing in the game.

Buzelis is ranked a five-star forward in the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the number two player in the nation and held offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Florida State and others.

Among Sunrise players, guard Layden Blocker, who is also a five-star recruit signed to play at Arkansas, was left off the list after being named a finalist.

247Sports’ Eric Bossi says of Buzelis: “a 6-foot-10 swingman who can handle the ball, shoot with range and move around the perimeter, Buzelis has put together a strong senior season. His game should set up well for an All-Star type setting.”

Another selection to the McDonald’s All-American roster is Elmarko Jackson, a point guard from Connecticut who is signed with the Kansas Jayhawks.

The game will take place on March 28 in Houston, Texas.